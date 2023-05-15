May 15, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Jason Butler - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



Thank you, everybody, for joining us again this afternoon at the JMP Securities Life Science Conference. Really excited to be joined next by Halozyme Therapeutics' CEO, Helen Torley. Halozyme obviously is a company we've covered for a long number of years. So, it's been a really great transformation over the last several years. You focused fully on building out the -- focused on the royalty streams and then building upon that with the Antares acquisition.



So, Helen, with that I would just say thank you again for being here and we'll maybe just start with the 30-second high-level overview.



Helen Torley - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Yeah. For those who are not familiar with Halozyme, we're a profitable biotech company. We have two drug delivery platforms that Jason was referring to: our ENHANZE platform that we license to leading companies to transform their IV drugs into subcu and we also, with the acquisition of Antares, acquired an auto-injector platform.



In addition, the third