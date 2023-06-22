Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Scott Myers - Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Scott Meyers, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Welcome to all of you to Harpoon 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to take this opportunity to introduce you to the members of the Harpoon Therapeutics Board who are joining us today. In addition to myself, they are Julie Eastland, Harpoon's President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Joseph Bailes; Mark Chin; Dr. Jonathan Drachman; Ron Hunt; Andrew Robbins; Lauren Silvernail; and Dr. Joanne Viney.



Doctors Joanne Viney and Alan Colowick will be stepping down from the Board after this meeting, and the company would like to thank them for all their service.



In addition to Julie, Luke Walker, MD, our Chief Medical Officer, is in attendance today from our management team. Frank Lanza, our Corporate Controller, is in attendance as well and will serve as the secretary of this meeting.



I would also like to introduce David Cima of Ernst & Young LLP, the company's