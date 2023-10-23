Harpoon Therapeutics Inc ESMO 2023 Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ana Kapor - Harpoon Therapeutics Inc - IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Harpoon Therapeutics ESMO 2023 webcast, where we will be discussing the data from the HPN328 program that was presented earlier today in a poster session at ESMO in Madrid, Spain. You can access the press release that was issued this past Saturday, as well as the slides that we will be reviewing by going to the Investors section of our website.



Before I turn it over to our speakers, I'd like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions. For risks and uncertainties associated with these statements, we refer you to Harpoon's filings with the SEC, which are available on SEC.gov or on Harpoon's website. Please be advised that today's webcast is being recorded and listeners are able to submit questions through a chat feature. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session.



Joining me today are Julie Eastland, our Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Luke Walker, our Chief Medical Officer. Our interim CFO, [Mike F