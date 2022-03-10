Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to HashiCorp.'s Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Alex Kurtz, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Alexander Kurtz - HashiCorp, Inc. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to HashiCorp.'s Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. This afternoon, we will be discussing our financial results for the fourth quarter announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me are HashiCorp.'s CEO, Dave McJannet; CFO, Navam Welihinda; and CTO and Co-Founder, Armon Dadgar.
At the close of the market today and in conjunction with our earnings press release, we have published an earnings deck that contains additional financial information pertaining to our quarter. We plan to do this each quarter before our earnings call and encourage you to review the deck in advance of our
Full Year 2022 HashiCorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...