Full Year 2022 HashiCorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Alexander Kurtz - HashiCorp, Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to HashiCorp.'s Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. This afternoon, we will be discussing our financial results for the fourth quarter announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me are HashiCorp.'s CEO, Dave McJannet; CFO, Navam Welihinda; and CTO and Co-Founder, Armon Dadgar.



At the close of the market today and in conjunction with our earnings press release, we have published an earnings deck that contains additional financial information pertaining to our quarter. We plan to do this each quarter before our earnings call and encourage you to review the deck in advance of our