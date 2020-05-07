Q1 2020 Turtle Beach Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Turtle Beach First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Before we get started, we will be referring to the press release filed today that details the company's first quarter 2020 results, which can be downloaded from their Investor Relations page corp.turtlebeach.com, where you'll also find the latest earnings presentation that supplements the information discussed on today's call. Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website later this evening.



Please be aware that some of the comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements about the company's beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, will, could, believe, expect, anticipate and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties regarding the company's operations and future results that could cause Turtle Beach Corporation's results to differ materially from