Helen of Troy Ltd Investor Day Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Anne Rakunas - Helen of Troy Limited - Director of External Communications



Hello? Great. Hi, everyone. I know we've got a few people still coming in. I know this is a little bit different entrance because this is a new venue at NASDAQ. So I'm very happy that those of you who are here have made it here in the right door. So thank you. And yes, those of you still getting some food and beverage, just go ahead and get your plate, and if you'll come on in, and we'd like our guests to be up here, front and center, if possible. And then I think we'll get going here in just a moment. Well, great.



First, I just like to welcome you. Thank you for all being here on a beautiful sunny day in New York. And I wanted to just without much fanfare here introduce our first speaker, our CEO, Julien Mininberg.



Julien R. Mininberg - Helen of Troy Limited - CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Anne. Can you hear me well? Great. Thank you. Welcome, everybody. We're thrilled that you're here. Thank you very much for coming. We are also very happy to be in this space. I