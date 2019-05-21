May 21, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT
Anne Rakunas - Helen of Troy Limited - Director of External Communications
Hello? Great. Hi, everyone. I know we've got a few people still coming in. I know this is a little bit different entrance because this is a new venue at NASDAQ. So I'm very happy that those of you who are here have made it here in the right door. So thank you. And yes, those of you still getting some food and beverage, just go ahead and get your plate, and if you'll come on in, and we'd like our guests to be up here, front and center, if possible. And then I think we'll get going here in just a moment. Well, great.
First, I just like to welcome you. Thank you for all being here on a beautiful sunny day in New York. And I wanted to just without much fanfare here introduce our first speaker, our CEO, Julien Mininberg.
Julien R. Mininberg - Helen of Troy Limited - CEO & Director
Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Anne. Can you hear me well? Great. Thank you. Welcome, everybody. We're thrilled that you're here. Thank you very much for coming. We are also very happy to be in this space. I
Helen of Troy Ltd Investor Day Transcript
May 21, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...