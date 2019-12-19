Dec 19, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Helen of Troy conference call to discuss the agreement to acquire Drybar Products LLC. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development for Helen of Troy.



Thank you. You may begin.



Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. On today's call, our CEO, Mr. Julien Mininberg; and our CFO, Mr. Brian Grass, will discuss Helen of Troy's signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Drybar Products LLC.



Mr. Mininberg will highlight the strategic rationale of the acquisition, and Mr. Grass will provide a transaction summary.



Following that, the operator will open up the call so that we may take any questions you may have for us today.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Mininberg, I would like to note that this conference call may contain certain forward