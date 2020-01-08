Q3 2020 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 08, 2020 / 09:45PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Helen of Troy Limited Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Senior Development. Please go ahead, sir.



Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



The agenda for the call this afternoon is as follows: I'll begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO, will comment on the financial performance in the quarter and specific progress on our strategic initiatives. Then Mr. Brian Grass, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and comment on the company's outlook for fiscal 2020. Following this, Mr. Mininberg and Mr. Grass will take your questions you have for us today.



This conference call may contain certai