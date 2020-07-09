Q1 2021 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The agenda for the call this morning is as follows. I will begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO, will comment on some high-level results for the quarter and discuss current business trends. Then Mr. Brian Grass, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and reflect on considerations from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty as fiscal year '21 progresses. Following this, we will open the call to take your questions.



This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on manageme