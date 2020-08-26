Helen of Troy Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Helen of Troy Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



I would like to turn the conference over to Timothy Meeker, Chairman of the Helen of Troy Limited Board of Directors. Please go ahead, sir.



Timothy F. Meeker - Helen of Troy Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope that you're all safe and healthy. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone who has been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including first responders, medical providers and essential workers who are on the front lines.



At this time, I hereby call to order the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Helen of Troy Limited. I am Tim Meeker, Chairman of the Board, and I will act as Chairman of this meeting. For the first time in the company's history, we are conducting our Annual General Meeting virtually. By doing so, all our shareholders around the world are able to participate in the meeting from the safety of their own homes.



During the meeting, shareholders will be able to submit que