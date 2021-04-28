Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Helen of Troy Limited Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President, Corporate Business Development. Sir Jancin, you may begin.
Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.
The agenda for the call this morning is as follows: I'll begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO, will comment on our business performance and key accomplishments and then provide some perspective as we begin the new fiscal year. Then, Mr. Brian Grass, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and comment about the current trends and expectations for the upcoming fiscal year. Following this, we will open the call to take your questions.
This
Q4 2021 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...