Nov 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Jack Jancin - Helen of Troy Limited - SVP of Corporate Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. On today's call, our CEO, Mr. Julien Mininberg; and our CFO, Mr. Matt Osberg, will discuss Helen of Troy signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Osprey Packs, Inc.



Mr. Mininberg will highlight the strategic rationale of the acquisition, and Mr. Osberg will provide a summary of the transaction. Following that, the operator will open the call so that we may take transaction questions you may have for us today.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Mininberg, I would like to note that this conference call may contain certain forward-looking