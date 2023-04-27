Q4 2023 Helen of Troy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The agenda for the call this morning is as follows: I'll begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements; Mr. Julien Mininberg, the company's CEO; and Ms. Noel Geoffroy, the company's COO, will comment on business performance and key accomplishments and then provide some perspective as we begin the new fiscal year; then Mr. Brian Grass, the company's incoming interim CFO, will review the financials in more detail and comment about current trends and expectations for the upcoming fiscal year. Following this, we will take questions you have for us today.



This conference call may concern certain forward-looking