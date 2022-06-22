Robinhood Markets Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Mary Elizabeth Taylor -



Good morning. I'm Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Robinhood's VP of External Affairs and Community. And I'm here in the courtyard of Robinhood's headquarters in Menlo Park, California. We're thrilled to welcome all of you to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. It's our first annual meeting following our IPO, and we want to thank you for joining us today and for being a part of this journey that we're all on together. We're especially excited that we can live out our mission to democratize finance for all by enabling you to participate in our inaugural annual meeting virtually and to submit and upload questions from around the world on the Say platform. While we have several matters of formal business to cover today, we also look forward to letting you hear directly from our CEO and from your fellow stockholders later in the meeting.



So before we dive into things, I wanted to give you an overview of what we're going to cover today. First up, our Co-Founder, CEO and Chair of our Board, Vlad Tenev, will call the meeting to order. Next, Christina Lai, our Corporate