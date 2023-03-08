Mar 08, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst
For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Great. With that out of the way, good morning, everyone. I'm Mike Cyprys, Lean Analyst covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges from Morgan Stanley Research. And I'm thrilled to have with us today, Vlad Tenev, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood. Vlad co-founded the company in 2013, has been a pioneer across the brokerage industry, introducing innovative and disruptive brokerage products and features such as free stock trading, options and crypto trading, fractional shares, trading subscription service at Robinhood Gold and most recently introduced retirement products with a 1% match for every dollar contributed to IRAs. Today, Robinhood is one of the largest digital disruptors in
Robinhood Markets Inc at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...