Mar 08, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst



For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Great. With that out of the way, good morning, everyone. I'm Mike Cyprys, Lean Analyst covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges from Morgan Stanley Research. And I'm thrilled to have with us today, Vlad Tenev, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood. Vlad co-founded the company in 2013, has been a pioneer across the brokerage industry, introducing innovative and disruptive brokerage products and features such as free stock trading, options and crypto trading, fractional shares, trading subscription service at Robinhood Gold and most recently introduced retirement products with a 1% match for every dollar contributed to IRAs. Today, Robinhood is one of the largest digital disruptors in