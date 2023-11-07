Nov 07, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the HighPeak Energy 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Steven Tholen, CFO.
Steven W. Tholen - HighPeak Energy, Inc. - CFO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HighPeak Energy's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Representing HighPeak today are Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower; President, Michael Hollis; Vice President of Business Development, Ryan Hightower; and I'm Steven Tholen, the Chief Financial Officer.
During today's call, we will make reference to our November investor presentation and our third quarter earnings release, which can be found on HighPeak's website. Today's call, participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, goals, assumptions and future performance, so please refer to the cautionary information regarding forward-looking s
Q3 2023 Highpeak Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
