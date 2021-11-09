Nov 09, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Craig Siegenthaler -



Good morning, everyone, and sorry for the late start. This is Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and it's my pleasure to introduce Thomas Peterffy. Thomas is the Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers, and he founded the firm 43 years ago, and it's one of the pioneers of electronic trading.



Interactive Brokers is a digital investing platform that services its clients across multiple segments, individuals, RIAs, hedge funds, prop traders, introducing brokers, and it extends into international markets, too. IBKR's competitive advantage is its technology R&D effort, which allows them to offer multiple products in multiple currencies, launch new capabilities quicker and also underprice its competition. The firm also has a 65% operating margin today.



Thomas, thank you for joining us.



Thomas Pechy Peterffy - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Founder & Chairman



Thank you very much for having me, and I apologize. I guess the Internet is out in my place. So -- and it went out just 1 minute before this meeting was supposed