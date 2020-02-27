Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 ICF Earnings Conference. My name is Brandon, and I'll be your operator for today.
(Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and cannot be reproduced or rebroadcast without permission from the company.
I will now turn the call over to Lynn Morgen of AdvisIRy Partners. And Lynn, you may begin.
Lynn Morgen - AdvisIRy Partners
Thank you, Brandon. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review ICF's fourth quarter and full year 2019 performance. With us today from ICF are Sudhakar Kesavan, Executive Chairman; John Wasson, President and CEO; James Morgan, CFO; and Bettina Welsh, SVP, Finance.
During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our February 2
Q4 2019 ICF International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...