ICF International Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of ICF International, Inc. Please welcome John Wasson, ICF's Chair, President and CEO.



John M. Wasson - ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Good morning. On behalf of ICF's Board of Directors, management and employees, I'd like to welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of ICF International, Inc. I'm John Wasson, Chair of the Board of Directors of ICF and Chairman of this meeting.



As Chairman of this meeting and in accordance with ICF's bylaws, I hereby call the annual meeting to order at 8 a.m. and appoint Jim Daniel, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of ICF, as secretary of this meeting.



As you all know, in light of ongoing public health concerns due to the coronavirus, we are broadcasting our meeting via live webcast. We know that this past year has been a challenging and unsettling time. To our employees, thank you for responding magnificently over the past year to the challenges