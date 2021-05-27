May 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of ICF International, Inc. Please welcome John Wasson, ICF's Chair, President and CEO.
John M. Wasson - ICF International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Good morning. On behalf of ICF's Board of Directors, management and employees, I'd like to welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us today at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of ICF International, Inc. I'm John Wasson, Chair of the Board of Directors of ICF and Chairman of this meeting.
As Chairman of this meeting and in accordance with ICF's bylaws, I hereby call the annual meeting to order at 8 a.m. and appoint Jim Daniel, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of ICF, as secretary of this meeting.
As you all know, in light of ongoing public health concerns due to the coronavirus, we are broadcasting our meeting via live webcast. We know that this past year has been a challenging and unsettling time. To our employees, thank you for responding magnificently over the past year to the challenges
ICF International Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...