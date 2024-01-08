Immunome Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 08, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Rajiv Gunasekar JPMorgan-Analyst



Hi, good morning. Welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is [Rajiv Gunasekar]. I'm with the Healthcare Investment Banking Team at JPM. This morning, I'm pleased to introduce the team from Immunome. We have their CEO, Clay Siegall, and the CSO, Jack Higgins. Thank you.



Clay Siegall - Immunome Inc - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thanks, Raj. I am delighted to be here and present to you on Immunome. Before I get started, I'd like to mention that I'll be making forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for more information.



Now, I'd like to tell you a little bit about Immunome. And it's a company that was put together in a merger in October, so only a little more than three months ago. But before I begin to tell you about Immunome, I just wanted to make one word about Seagen. I founded Seagen and built it for 25 years. I am very proud of Seagen and its impact on patients, cancer patients, and was excited to build the company over time.



And