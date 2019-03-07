Q4 2018 ChipMOS Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

David Pasquale - Global IR Partners - IR Executive



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone to ChipMOS' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call. Joining us today from the company are Mr. S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President; and Ms. Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting and Management Center. S.J. will review business highlights and provide color on the operating environment. Silvia will then review the company's key financial results. We are also joined on the call today by Mr. Lafair Cho, Senior Executive VP and COO; and Mr. Jesse Huang, Spokesperson and VP of New Product Development Management Center and Strategy and Investor Relations. All company executives will participate in the Q&A session after management's formal remarks.



If you have not yet receiv