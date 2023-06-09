Jun 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Roger Song - Jefferies - Analyst



Welcome, everyone for last day, 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference. My name is Roger Song. One of the Senior Analyst cover Biotech, Semi Cap Biotech here. Our next presenting company is Inovio. With us today is CEO, Jackie and CMO, Mike.



How are you?



Jacqueline Shea - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals Inc - CEO



Good, thank you. You are welcome.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies - AnalystThank you. Alright. Maybe get this start, maybe, Jackie, what are your updated elevated pitch for Inovio, particularly for those people who may be new to the story. Thank you.- INOVIO Pharmaceuticals Inc - CEOYes. Thanks, Roger. And it's nice to see you in person. So Inovio, is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DNA medicine to help treat protect people from HPV related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. Our technology of DNA medicines is based around nucleic acid.And we use precisely designed p