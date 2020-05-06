Q1 2020 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

welcome to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2020 Investor Update Conference Call.



Meredith Kaya - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon. And thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2020 investor update. Our press release crossed the wire this afternoon and can be found on our website, www.ironwoodpharma.com.



Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form