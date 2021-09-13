Sep 13, 2021 / 06:45PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Hello, and welcome once again to the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare conference. I'm one of the biotechnology analysts here. My name is David Lebowitz. Before we get started, I'm going to go through the requisite disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, I'm happy to welcome from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, CEO, Tom McCourt, COO; Jason Rickard; and CMO, Mike Shetzline. This is a commercial stage company. You've had LINZESS, clearly a successful drug for the treatment of constipation, including IBS-C and chronic idiopathic constipation. Certainly, the company has been going through transition in recent years from the spin-off of Cyclerion. And more recently, with this effort to try and bring new assets into the fold. Could you tell us about the