Jan 10, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
Daniel Wolle - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. - Moderator
Good morning, everyone, my name is Daniel, I'm one of the analysts on the biotech team at J.P. Morgan. Welcome to the second day of the conference, it's my pleasure to introduce Michel Detheux from iTeos Therapeutics. Following the presentation, we can have Q&A sessions. You can either ask the question, there will be mic running around the room or you can submit your questions through the portal, and I can read them to the management team. Without further ado, Michel?
Michel Detheux - iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. - President and CEO
Thank you, Dan, and thank you to J.P. Morgan for the opportunity to present iTeos [Therapeutics]. And I would like to welcome everyone here in the room and also the people listening to the presentation on the webcast. I founded iTeos to help people living with cancer to have access to better drugs. My mission then and now has been to build a company that will be able to master tumor immunology in order to select relevant targets and develop better drugs. And I'm very proud of what
Iteos Therapeutics Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...