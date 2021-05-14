Q1 2021 Iterum Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Iterum Therapeutics' First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. We are joined this morning by Corey Fishman, CEO; and Judy Matthews, CFO. Corey will provide some opening remarks. Judy will provide details on our financial results, and then we'll open the lines for Q&A.



