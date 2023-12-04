Q3 2024 Joann Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 04, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to JOANN third quarter, fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note this event is being recorded, and I'd like to remind everyone that comments made today may include forward-looking statements which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.



These statements speak as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the company's earnings press release and the recent filings with the SEC.



During the call today, management may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the company's earnings press release. It was filed today with the SEC and posted to the Investor Relations section of JOANN website at investors.joann.com.



On the call today, from Jo-An