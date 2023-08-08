Q2 2023 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the James River Group Q2 2023 Earnings Call.



I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's call, Brett Shirreffs, investor relations at James River Group. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Brett, you may begin your conference.



Brett Shirreffs - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - Senior VP of Finance, Investments & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K and other reports and filings we have made with the Securities and Exchange Commission