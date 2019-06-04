Jun 04, 2019 / 07:45PM GMT

Marci Lynn Ryvicker - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD of Equity Research



We are going to get started. My name is Marci Ryvicker. I'm actually media analyst at Wolfe Research. I...



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company(REIT)-CEO



This is a REIT conference.



Marci Lynn Ryvicker - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD of Equity Research



Yes, but I'm just going to explain who I am. I have been covering Lamar and I've known Sean since 2002. So I really am very honored to be here in front of you all because I feel like I know the business just a little bit. But before we get started, I want to start with a couple of fun facts.



So Lamar was founded in 1902 by J.M. Coe and Charles W. Lamar. The company became independent under its current name in 1908 in Pensacola, Florida, when these 2 men decided to dissolve their 3-year partnership using a coin toss to divide their assets, which were at the time the Pensacola Opera House and the Pensacola Advertising Company. So Charles Lamar apparently lost the co