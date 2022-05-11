May 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and President. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Thank you, Donna, for that nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land, and thank you for calling in today. We appreciate you taking the time to listen to our presentation, and we're looking forward to some good questions.
We'll start with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary, and he's also President of Gladstone Administration. So Michael, take it away.
Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, David. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securiti
Q1 2022 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...