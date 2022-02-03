Q2 2022 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Kathryn Ta;Vice President of Investor Relations -



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Lumentum's Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This is Kathy Ta, Lumentum's Vice President of Investor Relations.



Joining me today are Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations regarding the pending acquisition of NeoPhotonics, including market opportunity, expected synergies, financial and operating results, and expectations regarding accretion, time to close, strategies of the comb