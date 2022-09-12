Sep 12, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Roderick B. Hall - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



My name is Rod Hall. I'm the Hardware and Infrastructure Technology Analyst, Consumer Systems 2, we call it, and also Optical. So I'm here with Alan Lowe, who's the CEO of Lumentum



Alan S. Lowe - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director



I'm feeling old now, Rod.



Roderick B. Hall - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



So welcome, Alan. Thanks for coming.



Alan S. Lowe - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDSo I wanted to kick off on 3D. And as we were talking before, this is a question that gets a