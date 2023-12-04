Dec 04, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

My name is Simon Leopold, Raymond James data infrastructure analyst, and we are at the Raymond James Tech and Consumer Conference. We added consumer this year, by the way.



For this session, we've got with us from Lumentum, Chris Coldren, who is the SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development. And in the audience, we have Kathy Ta, who runs the Investor Relations side of the business.



So format is classic fireside chat. I've got an outline of questions, but if you've got questions, wave at me or I'll check with the audience towards the end to ask. Chris, I know the story, but maybe some of the folks are new.



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystHow do you like to introduce Lumentum to folks and introduce yourself to folks?- Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Of