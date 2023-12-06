Dec 06, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. I think we'll get started here in about 10 seconds, if everyone want to take their seats. And welcome to Barclays tech conference. I'm Tom O'Malley, (inaudible) semiconductor capital equipment analyst. Lucky enough here to have Lumentum CFO, Wajid Ali. Thank you for joining us.



Wajid Ali - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks so much, Tom.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo a lot going on. First off, it's a pleasure to have you here. There's been a lot of changes here a year ago. And I think most of you (inaudible). We just want to start maybe taking a step back (inaudible) of you. Can you talk about the strategic rationale for the acquisition? And then financially, what do you expect the contribution to be in that asset?- Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Executive VP &a