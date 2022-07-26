Q2 2022 Manhattan Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Dilem, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to welcome everyone to the Manhattan Associates Q2 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, July 26, 2022. I would now like to introduce Mr. Michael Bauer, Head of Investor Relations of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Bauer, you may begin your conference.



Michael Bauer -



Thank you, Dilem, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates' 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call. I will review our cautionary language, and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.



During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the projections contained in our forward-lo