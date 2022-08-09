Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the WM Technology, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tim O'Shea, Director Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Timothy Larkin O'Shea - WM Technology, Inc. - Director of IR
Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2022 second quarter results. We have our CEO, Chris Beals and our CFO, Arden Lee, with us today. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website, along with the supporting slide deck.
During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially fr
Q2 2022 WM Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...