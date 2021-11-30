Mattel Inc at Nasdaq Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hello, everyone. My name is



(technical difficulty)Adjusted EBITDA for the full year in 2021. The fourth quarter is off to a good start, with less than a month of shopping days for the holidays, we feel good about the holiday season and expect to continue growing in the fourth quarter and gain market share. Looking beyond '21, we are well positioned to achieve our goals of mid-single net sales growth in constant currency in 2022 and 2023. And an adjusted operating income margin in the mid-teens by 2023 as well as exceed $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2022. We will provide guidance for 2022 in our fourth quarter earnings call, but we are very encouraged about our progress to date.



Questions and Answers:

That's great. Well, thanks for that update. You're about 3.5 years into your tenure as CEO, can you give a quick update on the progress you've made on your new strategy and really the turnaround goals that you laid out when you joined?- Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & C