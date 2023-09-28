Sep 28, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Josh Schimmer - Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. - Moderator



Welcome, everyone. I'm Josh Schimmer from the Cantor biotech equity research team. Very pleased to introduce, from Mirum Pharmaceuticals, we have Eric Bjerkholt, the brand-new Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew McKibben, Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance, so welcome.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. - ModeratorLots of change in a short period of time at Mirum. Eric, why don't we start with you, as you're coming in, new to the company? Maybe talk a little bit about your near-term and long-term objectives.- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFOSure. Thank you and thank you for having us. And before I answer your question, let me say, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please refer to our SEC filings for the risk factors.Let me start by saying I'm incredibly impressed by what this management team has accomplished in just a few years. And in fact, that made it very attractive for me