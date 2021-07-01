MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech Ltd - M&A Call Transcript

Jul 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on short notice. This morning, we announced we have entered into an agreement to acquire Atotech for $5 billion.



With me today are John Lee, our President and CEO, and Geoff Wild, Atotech's President and CEO; and Seth Bagshaw, our Senior Vice President and CFO. Please note that this call will include forward-looking statements including statements regarding our expectations, regarding the acquisition, including expected synergies, future financial and operating results of the combined company, expectations regarding accretion, benefits to customers, the expected timetable for closing as well as strategies of the combined company and the markets in which we operate, including trends in those mark