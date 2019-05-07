May 07, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Richard Huang - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Director of IR



All right. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2019 earnings call. On the call today are Lawrence Ho; Geoff Davis; and our Property Presidents in Macau and Manila.



I will now turn the call over to Lawrence.



Lawrence Ho - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Richard, and hello, everybody.

