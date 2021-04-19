Herman Miller, Inc., Knoll, Inc. - M&A Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to today's conference call and webcast to discuss the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Veltman, Herman Miller's Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Kevin J. Veltman - Herman Miller, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, which we announced earlier this morning.



Joining me today are Andi Owen, President and CEO of Herman Miller; Andrew Cogan, Chairman and CEO of Knoll; and Jeff Stutz, Executive Vice President and CFO of Herman Miller. Also joining for the Q&A portion of the call is John Michael, Herman Miller's President of North America; and Megan Lyon, Herman Miller's Chief Strategy Officer.



You'll find a supporting slide presentation in the Investors section of our website under Events and Presentations, and we'll walk throu