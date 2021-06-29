Jun 29, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Herman Miller's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kevin Veltman, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer.
Kevin J. Veltman - Herman Miller, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer
Good morning. Joining me today on our fourth quarter earnings call are Andi Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer; John Michael, President of North America Contract; Debbie Propst, President of Herman Miller Retail; and Jeremy Hocking, President of International Contract.
We have posted yesterday's press release on our Investor Relations website at hermanmiller.com. Wherever any figures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, we have reconciled the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts within the press release.
Before I turn it over to Andi for a brief review of the quarter, I would like to remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements. For information on facto
Q4 2021 Herman Miller Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 29, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...