Q1 2022 Herman Miller Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to Herman Miller's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Antonella Pilo, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. You may begin.



Antonella Pilo;MillerKnoll;VP of Investor Relations and FP&A -



Good evening. Joining me today on our first quarter earnings call are Andi Owen, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer; John Michael, President, Americas Contract; Debbie Propst, President, Global Retail; Chris Baldwin, Group President, MillerKnoll; and Kevin Veltman, Senior Vice President, Integration Lead.



We have posted the press release on our Investor Relations website at hermanmiller.com. Wherever any figures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, we have reconciled the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts within the press release.



Before I turn it over to Andi for a brief overview of the quarter, I would like to remind everyone that this call