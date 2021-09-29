Q1 2022 Herman Miller Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Antonella Pilo;MillerKnoll;VP of Investor Relations and FP&A -
Good evening. Joining me today on our first quarter earnings call are Andi Owen, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer; John Michael, President, Americas Contract; Debbie Propst, President, Global Retail; Chris Baldwin, Group President, MillerKnoll; and Kevin Veltman, Senior Vice President, Integration Lead.
We have posted the press release on our Investor Relations website at hermanmiller.com. Wherever any figures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, we have reconciled the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts within the press release.
Before I turn it over to Andi for a brief overview of the quarter, I would like to remind everyone that this call
