Q3 2023 MillerKnoll Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Vice President of Investor Relations, Carola Mengolini.



Carola Mengolini -



Thank you, Lisa. Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. I am joined by Andi Owen, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer. Also available during the Q&A session are John Michael, President of Americas Contract; and Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail.



Before I turn the call over to Andi, please remember our safe harbor regarding forward-looking information. During the call, management may discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results to be different than those expressed or implied.



Please evaluate the forward-looking information in the context of these factors, whic