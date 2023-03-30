Mar 30, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT
Rexford Henderson - Water Tower Research LLC - Senior Research Analyst
The executive team from MillerKnoll. I'm Rex Anderson of Water Tower Research. We're excited to have with us today Jeff Stutz, CFO of MillerKnoll; John Michael, MillerKnoll's Americas President; and Ryan Anderson, the Vice President of Global Research for MillerKnoll. On this call, we also have Carola Mengolini, who heads MillerKnoll's Investor Relations; and Budd Bugatch whose partners with me in Water Tower and content creation on office furniture industry and our work with MillerKnoll.
One housekeeping item before we get started, everyone, except John, Jeff, Ryan, Budd and I are muted. All of our live audience is muted. If you have a question for MillerKnoll, please type it into the appropriate field on your screen. We'll forward the question to MillerKnoll afterwards, and they'll respond to you directly. MillerKnoll is known for having conducted extensive research over many decades about how people work. The research has informed many of its furniture designs over those decades, Miller Knoll Research continued over the -- th
MillerKnoll Inc Fireside Chat Hosted by Water Tower Research Transcript
