Oct 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Philip Chickering - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Good morning, everybody. I think we'll go ahead and get started here. So first, I just want to welcome everyone to the DB conference as we kick it off here to those in the room and those joining on the webcast. We are very fortunate to have ModivCare here this morning with us. I want to thank you guys for taking time out of your schedules and running a company to participate in the conference. Really appreciate your time and you guys for being here.
Up here at the table with me, we have Heath Sampson, Chief Executive Officer of ModivCare. Also in the room, we have Barb Gutierrez, the newly appointed CFO; Kevin Ellich, Head of Investor Relations; and Zach Miller, VP of Finance.
So welcome, Heath. Thank you for being here.
L. Heath Sampson - ModivCare Inc. - CEO, President, Interim President of Modivcare Home & Director
Yes. No, thanks for having us. We really appreciate it.
ModivCare Inc at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Transcript
Oct 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...