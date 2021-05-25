May 25, 2021 / 06:10PM GMT

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I am Mark Murphy, enterprise software analyst with JPMorgan. And we are thrilled. It is a great pleasure to be here today with Alysa Taylor, who is Corporate Vice President of Business Applications and Global Industry for Microsoft. Alysa, thank you so much for joining us.



Thank you. Thank you, Mark. It's a pleasure to be here. Really appreciate it.



The pleasure is all ours. Before we get started, I do want to just mention to the audience, we may have time toward the end to take a couple of questions. And you should be able to do that using a question button that I believe will be right below the video feed on your screen.



Questions and Answers:

