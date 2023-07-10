Nanobiotix SA License Agreement with Janssen Briefing Transcript

Jul 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Nanobiotix License Agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of J&J, for the co-development and commercialization of NBTXR3 conference call.



Craig West - Nanobiotix SA - SVP, IR



Thank you, Melissa. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Nanobiotix Conference call to discuss our worldwide agreement with Janssen for the co-development and commercialization of our potentially first-in-class radioenhancer, NBTXR3. By Janssen, we mean Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of J&J. Slides for today's call can be found on the inves