Jun 24, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Stephen J. Girsky - Nikola Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Hello, Nikola's stockholders. Thank you for joining us for today's investor update. I'm Steve Girsky, Chairman of Nikola's Board of Directors.



I'm thrilled to be on the Board of a company that's creating new solutions to decades-old challenges. It's truly an exciting time at Nikola today, and we've achieved many key milestones on our journey as a leader in zero-emission transportation.



We recently started production, and our initial serial battery-electric vehicles are currently being shipped to dealers for customer delivery. We've begun our fuel cell electric vehicle pilot testing with select customers, and we continue to expand our strategic partner network.



In addition, Phase 1 of the Coolidge, Arizona, manufacturing facility has been completed with a production capacity of 2,500 trucks.



Now to the focus of today's update. We're only a few days away from our annual meeting on June 30, and we need your vote prior to that to help ensure that we continue moving forward toward our vision and achi