Q4 2020 Capricor Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Capricor Therapeutics Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2020 Earnings and Corporate Update Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, A.J. Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bergmann, are you muted?
Anthony J. Bergmann - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO & Corporate Treasurer
Yes. Thank you very much. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our product candidates; our future research and development plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies; our plans to present or report additional data; our plans regarding regulatory filings, potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates; and our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources.
These forward-looki
Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
